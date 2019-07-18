Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Contrasting side by side

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.82 N/A -0.28 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Risk and Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.