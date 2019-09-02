Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Contrasting side by side

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.74 N/A -0.28 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.39 N/A 0.03 23.88

Demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk & Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 45.75% and its consensus target price is $1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 31.9% respectively. About 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.