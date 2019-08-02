Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Comparing side by side

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|3.07
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|1.43
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 545.38%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 66.4% respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
