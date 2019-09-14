Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.95 N/A -0.28 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.