Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Contrasting side by side

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.16 N/A -0.28 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.64 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.33 average target price and a 48.51% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.