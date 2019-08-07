Infinera (INFN) Position Maintained by Group One Trading Lp; Corsair Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Infinera Corporation (INFN) by 59.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 132,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 355,255 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 223,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Infinera Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $664.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.0299 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7401. About 142,371 shares traded. Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has declined 53.55% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INFN News: 19/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – INFINERA 1Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +43.7%, EST. +40.0%; 07/03/2018 – RETN Deploys Infinera XT-3300 for International Network; 22/03/2018 – Infinera Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – RETN Deploys lnfinera XT-3300 for International Network; 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Infinera Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Loss 5c Plus or Minus 2 Cents; 05/03/2018 – lnfinera to Host Investor Briefing at OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Infinera Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INFN); 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 3.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 42,451 shares to 92,935 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 517,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,314 shares, and cut its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold INFN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 0.97% more from 144.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De has 149,751 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability owns 16,402 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 263,626 shares. 61,997 were reported by Citigroup. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 200 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Llc reported 797,590 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) for 70,000 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 300,000 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Cooper Creek Prns Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.93% or 630,300 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 6.10M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Group owns 0% invested in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) for 13,538 shares.

