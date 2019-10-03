Infinera Corporation (INFN) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 5 -0.41 154.10M -1.81 0.00 Polar Power Inc. 3 0.00 3.42M -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 2,952,107,279.69% -46.5% -22.3% Polar Power Inc. 101,030,988.74% -2% -1.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinera Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1. Competitively, Polar Power Inc. has 6.6 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Polar Power Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Infinera Corporation and Polar Power Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Infinera Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 40.98% and an $7.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.8% of Infinera Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Polar Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Infinera Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 61.72% of Polar Power Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26% Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7%

For the past year Infinera Corporation has stronger performance than Polar Power Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Infinera Corporation beats Polar Power Inc.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.