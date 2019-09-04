Infinera Corporation (INFN) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 4 0.77 N/A -1.81 0.00 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.36 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infinera Corporation and Optical Cable Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3% Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8%

Risk & Volatility

Infinera Corporation has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Optical Cable Corporation’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Infinera Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Optical Cable Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Optical Cable Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Infinera Corporation and Optical Cable Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Infinera Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Infinera Corporation and Optical Cable Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 15.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Infinera Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation has 23.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26% Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31%

For the past year Infinera Corporation was more bearish than Optical Cable Corporation.

Summary

Optical Cable Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Infinera Corporation.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.