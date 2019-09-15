Infinera Corporation (INFN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Infinera Corporation has 83.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Infinera Corporation has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Infinera Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.50% -22.30% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Infinera Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Infinera Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

Infinera Corporation presently has an average price target of $6, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. The competitors have a potential upside of 70.67%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Infinera Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Infinera Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Infinera Corporation has -3.26% weaker performance while Infinera Corporation’s rivals have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinera Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1. Competitively, Infinera Corporation’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinera Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinera Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Infinera Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinera Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Infinera Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Infinera Corporation’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Infinera Corporation.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.