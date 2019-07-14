Infinera Corporation (INFN) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) Contrasting side by side

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 4 0.49 N/A -1.81 0.00 Finisar Corporation 23 2.17 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Infinera Corporation and Finisar Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Infinera Corporation and Finisar Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3% Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.6% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.73 shows that Infinera Corporation is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Finisar Corporation on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinera Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1. Competitively, Finisar Corporation has 6.8 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Finisar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Infinera Corporation and Finisar Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Finisar Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Infinera Corporation’s average target price is $6.6, while its potential upside is 129.97%. Competitively the average target price of Finisar Corporation is $24.83, which is potential 6.98% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Infinera Corporation looks more robust than Finisar Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Infinera Corporation and Finisar Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.6% and 94.1% respectively. 0.3% are Infinera Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Finisar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation -27.6% -36.38% -32.49% -31.91% -67.71% -19.8% Finisar Corporation -2.47% -5.45% -0.22% 5.14% 37.35% 6.06%

For the past year Infinera Corporation has -19.8% weaker performance while Finisar Corporation has 6.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Finisar Corporation beats Infinera Corporation.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.