Infinera Corporation (INFN) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Comparison side by side

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 4 0.53 N/A -1.81 0.00 Casa Systems Inc. 10 2.20 N/A 0.42 16.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infinera Corporation and Casa Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3% Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Infinera Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Casa Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Casa Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Infinera Corporation and Casa Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Casa Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Infinera Corporation has a 115.69% upside potential and an average target price of $6.6. Casa Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 88.09% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Infinera Corporation is looking more favorable than Casa Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infinera Corporation and Casa Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.6% and 67.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Infinera Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Casa Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation -27.6% -36.38% -32.49% -31.91% -67.71% -19.8% Casa Systems Inc. -3.86% -23.78% -44.06% -57.3% -67.04% -48.74%

For the past year Infinera Corporation was less bearish than Casa Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Casa Systems Inc. beats Infinera Corporation.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.