Infinera Corporation (INFN) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Contrasting side by side

As Communication Equipment companies, Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 4 0.79 N/A -1.81 0.00 Calix Inc. 7 0.80 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Infinera Corporation and Calix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3% Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3%

Volatility and Risk

Infinera Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. From a competition point of view, Calix Inc. has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Infinera Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Calix Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Infinera Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Calix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Infinera Corporation and Calix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Infinera Corporation’s upside potential is 31.71% at a $6.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.8% of Infinera Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Calix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Infinera Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of Calix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26% Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59%

For the past year Infinera Corporation has stronger performance than Calix Inc.

Summary

Calix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Infinera Corporation.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.