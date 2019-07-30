Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; ACCOR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (ACRFF) SI Decreased By 1.7%

Analysts expect Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. IFNNY’s profit would be $325.14M giving it 16.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 167,656 shares traded. Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ACCOR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) had a decrease of 1.7% in short interest. ACRFF’s SI was 606,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.7% from 616,500 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1515 days are for ACCOR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)’s short sellers to cover ACRFF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 52,750 shares traded or 5633.70% up from the average. Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. semis slide on Infineon forecast cut – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Infineon’s Rich Content-Growth Mix Going Up Against A Tougher Chip Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Infineon Facing Near-Term Ordering Risks, But Attractive Long-Term Growth Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Infineon Technologies Offers An Appealing Valuation Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors and system solutions in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.99 billion. It operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security. It has a 17.7 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; magnetic and pressure sensors; power integrated circuits ; radars; transceivers; and voltage regulators.

More notable recent Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accor Is Europe’s Largest Hotel Operator And Has A Promising Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accor Is Investing For Growth And Significantly Undervalued; An Acquisition Could Be On The Cards – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accor SA Ltd. 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2018. More interesting news about Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Focus On Europe: BW Offshore Buys An Oilfield From Petrobras – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accor SA Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.69 billion. It operates through HotelServices and HotelInvest divisions. It has a 4.63 P/E ratio. The firm engages in hotel management and franchising business.