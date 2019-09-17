Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Raised Position; Texas Instrs (TXN) Position Held by Kbc Group Nv

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 23,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 61,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 1,874 shares traded. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has declined 9.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical IBA News: 26/04/2018 – Bachoco Announces Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Industrias Bachoco Announces Form 20-F Filing with the SEC; 25/04/2018 Industrias Bachoco 1Q EPS $2.09

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 81.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 153,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 340,929 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.13 million, up from 187,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $129.06. About 1.37M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 14,375 shares to 20,682 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 32,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,486 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru reported 13,856 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 224,204 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 162,175 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 48,098 shares stake. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 50,364 shares. Founders Financial Secs Lc reported 0.07% stake. Linscomb And Williams reported 33,355 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,294 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Patten And Patten Inc Tn has 1.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 88,781 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department holds 1,863 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 563,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Com reported 1,709 shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested in 32,670 shares.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Grp Of Companies In (NASDAQ:SGC) by 23,613 shares to 185,364 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acme Utd Corp (NYSEMKT:ACU) by 34,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,144 shares, and cut its stake in Volt Information Sciences In (NYSEMKT:VISI).

