Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

We are contrasting Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) and Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Farm Products companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 51 0.00 N/A 2.53 21.34 Calyxt Inc. 13 425.88 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Calyxt Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Calyxt Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 6.3% 4.6% Calyxt Inc. 0.00% -31.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Calyxt Inc. is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.6. Calyxt Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Calyxt Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.9% and 27.5%. About 82.8% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Calyxt Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 2.42% 7.78% 9.35% 17.25% -9.39% 36.6% Calyxt Inc. 0.22% -27.54% -39.6% -27.7% -44.24% -10.33%

For the past year Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. had bullish trend while Calyxt Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. beats Calyxt Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. The Company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.