Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

As Farm Products companies, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 51 0.00 N/A 2.53 21.34 Bunge Limited 54 0.18 N/A 1.76 33.27

Table 1 demonstrates Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Bunge Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bunge Limited appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 6.3% 4.6% Bunge Limited 0.00% 5.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Bunge Limited’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bunge Limited are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bunge Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.9% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.8% of Bunge Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 82.8% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares. Competitively, Bunge Limited has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 2.42% 7.78% 9.35% 17.25% -9.39% 36.6% Bunge Limited 2.74% 3.8% 12.02% 7.39% -14.29% 9.34%

For the past year Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. was more bullish than Bunge Limited.

Summary

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. beats Bunge Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, sauces, condiments, and seasonings to baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, food service distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment produces and sells various wheat flours and bakery mixes; and corn milling products, such as dry-milled corn meals, flours, flaking and brewer's grits, soy-fortified corn meals, corn-soy blend products, and other products, as well as sells rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; trades in and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment produces, blends, and distributes nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers consisting of phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers; single super phosphate; and ammonia, urea, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, UAN, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride products. Bunge Limited was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.