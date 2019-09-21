Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

As Farm Products businesses, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 51 0.00 N/A 2.53 21.34 Adecoagro S.A. 7 0.90 N/A -0.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Adecoagro S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Adecoagro S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 6.3% 4.6% Adecoagro S.A. 0.00% -3.8% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.47 shows that Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Adecoagro S.A. has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. are 3.3 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Adecoagro S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adecoagro S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Adecoagro S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Adecoagro S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Adecoagro S.A.’s potential upside is 37.10% and its average target price is $8.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Adecoagro S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 67.8% respectively. 82.8% are Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 2.42% 7.78% 9.35% 17.25% -9.39% 36.6% Adecoagro S.A. -1.6% -4.93% -1.6% -9.88% -20.68% -3.02%

For the past year Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. had bullish trend while Adecoagro S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. beats Adecoagro S.A.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, which comprised 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,880 milking cows in Argentina; 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 11.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 MW of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.