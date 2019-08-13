Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) is a company in the Farm Products industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.49% of all Farm Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.8% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.87% of all Farm Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 6.30% 4.60% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. N/A 49 21.34 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.83

As a group, Farm Products companies have a potential upside of 43.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 2.42% 7.78% 9.35% 17.25% -9.39% 36.6% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 2.13 Quick Ratio. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors’ beta is 0.75 which is 25.07% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors beat Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.