Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) is a company in the Farm Products industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has 3.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 48.49% institutional ownership for its rivals. 82.8% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.87% of all Farm Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 6.30% 4.60% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. N/A 50 21.34 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.88

The potential upside of the peers is 13.72%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 2.42% 7.78% 9.35% 17.25% -9.39% 36.6% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has stronger performance than Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. are 3.3 and 2.6. Competitively, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals have 2.59 and 2.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors’ beta is 0.75 which is 25.07% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.