Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Contrasting side by side

As Farm Products companies, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 51 0.00 N/A 2.53 21.34 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 27 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 6.3% 4.6% Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. Its rival Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1 respectively. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.9% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.9% of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 82.8% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 2.42% 7.78% 9.35% 17.25% -9.39% 36.6% Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 18.15% 11.51% 3.02% -3.84% -25.2% 7.29%

For the past year Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. was more bullish than Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Summary

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. beats Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as strawberries, plantains, and mangos. The company also provides prepared food products comprising prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, other beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.