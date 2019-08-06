Industrial Services of America Inc. (IDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG)

As Waste Management companies, Industrial Services of America Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) and NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Services of America Inc. 1 0.11 N/A 0.01 117.25 NRC Group Holdings Corp. 9 1.15 N/A -12.37 0.00

Demonstrates Industrial Services of America Inc. and NRC Group Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Industrial Services of America Inc. and NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Services of America Inc. 0.00% -7.3% -3.3% NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -104.9% -17.9%

Liquidity

Industrial Services of America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, NRC Group Holdings Corp. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. NRC Group Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Industrial Services of America Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Industrial Services of America Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of NRC Group Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Industrial Services of America Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, NRC Group Holdings Corp. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrial Services of America Inc. -1.26% -4.28% -36.19% -20.51% -49.84% -16.25% NRC Group Holdings Corp. 4.16% 9.07% 41.73% 30.01% 21.39% 60.26%

For the past year Industrial Services of America Inc. has -16.25% weaker performance while NRC Group Holdings Corp. has 60.26% stronger performance.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.