Industrial Services of America Inc. (IDSA) and Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Contrasting side by side

Both Industrial Services of America Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) and Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) are each other’s competitor in the Waste Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Services of America Inc. 1 0.16 N/A 0.01 117.25 Sharps Compliance Corp. 4 1.53 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Industrial Services of America Inc. and Sharps Compliance Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Industrial Services of America Inc. and Sharps Compliance Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Services of America Inc. 0.00% -7.3% -3.3% Sharps Compliance Corp. 0.00% -1.6% -1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Industrial Services of America Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 0.25 beta and it is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Industrial Services of America Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Sharps Compliance Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Sharps Compliance Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Industrial Services of America Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Industrial Services of America Inc. and Sharps Compliance Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Services of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sharps Compliance Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sharps Compliance Corp. is $4.5, which is potential 7.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Industrial Services of America Inc. and Sharps Compliance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 20.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Industrial Services of America Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sharps Compliance Corp. has 13.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrial Services of America Inc. -1.26% -4.28% -36.19% -20.51% -49.84% -16.25% Sharps Compliance Corp. 1.09% 6.9% 9.76% -4.87% 5.1% 7.54%

For the past year Industrial Services of America Inc. had bearish trend while Sharps Compliance Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Sharps Compliance Corp. beats Industrial Services of America Inc.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, commercial, and agriculture markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.