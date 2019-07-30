Industrial Services of America Inc. (IDSA) and Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Comparing side by side

Industrial Services of America Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) and Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) compete with each other in the Waste Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Services of America Inc. 1 0.12 N/A 0.07 20.45 Sharps Compliance Corp. 4 1.43 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Industrial Services of America Inc. and Sharps Compliance Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Industrial Services of America Inc. and Sharps Compliance Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Services of America Inc. 0.00% -3% -1.5% Sharps Compliance Corp. 0.00% -1.6% -1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.35 beta indicates that Industrial Services of America Inc. is 35.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s 92.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.08 beta.

Liquidity

Industrial Services of America Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sharps Compliance Corp. are 2.5 and 1.9 respectively. Sharps Compliance Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Industrial Services of America Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Industrial Services of America Inc. and Sharps Compliance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Services of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sharps Compliance Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s potential upside is 20.64% and its consensus price target is $4.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Industrial Services of America Inc. and Sharps Compliance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 21.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Industrial Services of America Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.5% of Sharps Compliance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrial Services of America Inc. -8.05% 0.74% 16.1% -32.51% -34.76% 22.32% Sharps Compliance Corp. -1.77% -3.05% -7.89% -12.5% -9.09% 1.45%

For the past year Industrial Services of America Inc. was more bullish than Sharps Compliance Corp.

Summary

Sharps Compliance Corp. beats Industrial Services of America Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, commercial, and agriculture markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.