Industrial Services of America Inc. (IDSA) and Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Industrial Services of America Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) and Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC). The two are both Waste Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Industrial Services of America Inc.
|1
|0.10
|N/A
|0.01
|117.25
|Quest Resource Holding Corporation
|2
|0.36
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Industrial Services of America Inc. and Quest Resource Holding Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Industrial Services of America Inc. and Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Industrial Services of America Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.3%
|-3.3%
|Quest Resource Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-2.1%
|-1.6%
Volatility & Risk
Industrial Services of America Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Quest Resource Holding Corporation has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Industrial Services of America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Quest Resource Holding Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Industrial Services of America Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quest Resource Holding Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Industrial Services of America Inc. and Quest Resource Holding Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Industrial Services of America Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Quest Resource Holding Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Quest Resource Holding Corporation has a consensus target price of $4, with potential upside of 60.00%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.3% of Industrial Services of America Inc. shares and 14% of Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Industrial Services of America Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.8% of Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Industrial Services of America Inc.
|-1.26%
|-4.28%
|-36.19%
|-20.51%
|-49.84%
|-16.25%
|Quest Resource Holding Corporation
|0.42%
|-12.36%
|14.19%
|60.67%
|33.89%
|77.21%
For the past year Industrial Services of America Inc. had bearish trend while Quest Resource Holding Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Quest Resource Holding Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Industrial Services of America Inc.
