Industrial Services of America Inc. (IDSA) and Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Industrial Services of America Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) and Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC). The two are both Waste Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Services of America Inc. 1 0.10 N/A 0.01 117.25 Quest Resource Holding Corporation 2 0.36 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Industrial Services of America Inc. and Quest Resource Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Industrial Services of America Inc. and Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Services of America Inc. 0.00% -7.3% -3.3% Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Industrial Services of America Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Quest Resource Holding Corporation has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Industrial Services of America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Quest Resource Holding Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Industrial Services of America Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quest Resource Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Industrial Services of America Inc. and Quest Resource Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Services of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Quest Resource Holding Corporation has a consensus target price of $4, with potential upside of 60.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Industrial Services of America Inc. shares and 14% of Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Industrial Services of America Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.8% of Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrial Services of America Inc. -1.26% -4.28% -36.19% -20.51% -49.84% -16.25% Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0.42% -12.36% 14.19% 60.67% 33.89% 77.21%

For the past year Industrial Services of America Inc. had bearish trend while Quest Resource Holding Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Quest Resource Holding Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Industrial Services of America Inc.