Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) EPS Estimated At $0.45; FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION PR (FNMAS) Shorts Down By 2.43%

Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. ILPT’s profit would be $29.29M giving it 11.81 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s analysts see -2.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 46,532 shares traded. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ILPT News: 19/04/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Its Initial Div on Common Shrs; 27/03/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Names John C. Popeo as Managing Trustee; 19/03/2018 INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST CLOSES SYNDICATION OF $750 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION PR (OTCMKTS:FNMAS) had a decrease of 2.43% in short interest. FNMAS’s SI was 6.88 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.43% from 7.05 million shares previously. With 1.50M avg volume, 5 days are for FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION PR (OTCMKTS:FNMAS)’s short sellers to cover FNMAS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 496,721 shares traded. Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMAS) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was organized under Maryland law in 2017. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.44 billion. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities . It has a 530.43 P/E ratio. The firm operates in two divisions, Single-Family and Multifamily.