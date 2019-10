Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Analysts See $0.45 EPS; ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (ECIFF) Sellers Decreased By 15.35% Their Shorts

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) had a decrease of 15.35% in short interest. ECIFF’s SI was 43,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.35% from 50,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 215 days are for ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s short sellers to cover ECIFF’s short positions. It closed at $11.01 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. ILPT’s profit would be $29.17M giving it 11.99 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s analysts see -2.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 196,625 shares traded. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ILPT News: 27/03/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Names John C. Popeo as Managing Trustee; 19/03/2018 INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST CLOSES SYNDICATION OF $750 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Its Initial Div on Common Shrs

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.53 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil-fire, hydro, photovoltaic, wind, biomass, biogas, and cogeneration plants. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The firm also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks.

