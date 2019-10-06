Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Analysts See $0.45 EPS; ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (ECIFF) Sellers Decreased By 15.35% Their Shorts

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) had a decrease of 15.35% in short interest. ECIFF’s SI was 43,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.35% from 50,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 215 days are for ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s short sellers to cover ECIFF’s short positions. It closed at $11.01 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. ILPT’s profit would be $29.17M giving it 11.99 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s analysts see -2.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 196,625 shares traded. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ILPT News: 27/03/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Names John C. Popeo as Managing Trustee; 19/03/2018 INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST CLOSES SYNDICATION OF $750 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Its Initial Div on Common Shrs

ElectricitÃ© de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.53 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil-fire, hydro, photovoltaic, wind, biomass, biogas, and cogeneration plants. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The firm also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks.

