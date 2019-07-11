Industrea Acquisition Corp. (BBCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)

Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrea Acquisition Corp. 7 1.21 N/A -1.12 0.00 ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 2 0.81 N/A 0.24 7.30

In table 1 we can see Industrea Acquisition Corp. and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrea Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Industrea Acquisition Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Industrea Acquisition Corp. and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.7% and 0.3%. Insiders held roughly 9.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.28% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrea Acquisition Corp. -6% -23.41% -28.98% -49.31% -47.35% -37.18% ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. -5.38% 0.57% 8.77% -36% -65.89% 35.38%

For the past year Industrea Acquisition Corp. has -37.18% weaker performance while ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has 35.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. beats Industrea Acquisition Corp.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes eco-friendly construction materials using fly-ash and iron mine tailings in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. It offers ground works materials for urban roads, pedestrian streets and sidewalks, city squares, landmarks, parking lots, and docks; landscape retaining materials for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and wall materials for insulation and decoration, as well as for building walls. The company also provides equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials; and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects, as well as engages in the municipal construction activities, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.