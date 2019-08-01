Industrea Acquisition Corp. (BBCP) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Comparing side by side

Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Industrea Acquisition Corp.
|7
|0.93
|N/A
|-1.12
|0.00
|Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
|4
|0.99
|N/A
|0.26
|14.05
Table 1 demonstrates Industrea Acquisition Corp. and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Industrea Acquisition Corp. and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Industrea Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
|0.00%
|13.5%
|12.5%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Industrea Acquisition Corp. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has 13.1 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Industrea Acquisition Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 26% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has 12.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Industrea Acquisition Corp.
|-6%
|-23.41%
|-28.98%
|-49.31%
|-47.35%
|-37.18%
|Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
|-1.87%
|2.22%
|-10.68%
|9.52%
|6.1%
|-0.81%
For the past year Industrea Acquisition Corp. was more bearish than Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
Summary
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Industrea Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.