Industrea Acquisition Corp. (BBCP) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Comparing side by side

Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrea Acquisition Corp. 7 0.93 N/A -1.12 0.00 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 0.99 N/A 0.26 14.05

Table 1 demonstrates Industrea Acquisition Corp. and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Industrea Acquisition Corp. and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrea Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Industrea Acquisition Corp. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has 13.1 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Industrea Acquisition Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 26% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has 12.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrea Acquisition Corp. -6% -23.41% -28.98% -49.31% -47.35% -37.18% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. -1.87% 2.22% -10.68% 9.52% 6.1% -0.81%

For the past year Industrea Acquisition Corp. was more bearish than Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Industrea Acquisition Corp.