Indus Capital Partners Upped By $96.48 Million Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake; Cognios Capital Upped Alaska Air Group Comusd0.0 (ALK) Position By $471,800

Cognios Capital Llc increased Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (ALK) stake by 26.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc acquired 8,425 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 39,832 shares with $2.23M value, up from 31,407 last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 now has $7.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 472,801 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Load Factor 79.4%

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 1101.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc acquired 588,319 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 641,721 shares with $105.79M value, up from 53,402 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $33.87B valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.76. About 4.69 million shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Best Inc stake by 280,463 shares to 1.26M valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 44,956 shares and now owns 179,434 shares. Graftech Intl Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Was Baidu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Calls Hot Ahead of Baidu Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Can Still Win in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How And Why To Own Baidu – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baidu has $245 highest and $13200 lowest target. $191.56’s average target is 97.97% above currents $96.76 stock price. Baidu had 20 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14800 target in Friday, August 9 report. Macquarie Research maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air Group has $83 highest and $61 lowest target. $74.14’s average target is 22.85% above currents $60.35 stock price. Alaska Air Group had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of ALK in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “In-Line” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load factor improves at Alaska Air – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

