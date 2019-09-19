Indus Capital Partners Trimmed Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position by $883,200; Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Raised Stake by $834,220

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 1,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 10,198 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, up from 9,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $656.56. About 6,727 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 79,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, down from 88,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 657,649 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Investor Group Issues Open Letter To Shareholders Of Texas Pacific Land Trust – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Set To Rise Further – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust proxy litigation heats up with countersuit – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About Texas Pacific Land Trust’s (NYSE:TPL) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land: The Attractive Economics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesabi Trust Ctfs (NYSE:MSB) by 19,753 shares to 470,687 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 10,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,400 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 109 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $40,510 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Company holds 538 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 11,517 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 38 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 6,885 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 160 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 1,595 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Beddow Mgmt reported 4.62% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 8,206 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Company has 850 shares. Prescott Grp Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 5,099 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne holds 12.12% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 45,831 shares. 960 are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These are the Chinese stocks analysts say you should buy – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.