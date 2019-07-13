Indus Capital Partners Trimmed Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $3.09 Million; Stock Price Rose; Scout Investments Has Lowered Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position as Share Value Declined

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 1.11 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 103,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,458 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94M, down from 351,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 940,170 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) by 39,152 shares to 173,976 shares, valued at $22.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 6,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.92 million for 8.19 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd by 176,816 shares to 909,576 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 588,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).