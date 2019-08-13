Indus Capital Partners Trimmed Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position by $17.11 Million; Fiduciary Trust Company Has Decreased Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $890,340

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 12,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 64,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 77,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 566,885 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45 million, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 342,342 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 22,703 shares to 243,642 shares, valued at $10.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd by 75,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Stockhouse.com which published an article titled: “HDFC Bank Limited Filed its Form 20-F for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 on July 31, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 71,410 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Group holds 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 249,113 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Brown Brothers Harriman has 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 2.19M shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,853 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.11 million shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Lc has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Meeder Asset Management has 15 shares. Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 10,634 shares. Lasalle Investment Mgmt Secs Lc reported 1.35 million shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt holds 192,831 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 10,813 shares to 35,769 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

