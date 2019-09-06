Indus Capital Partners Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Trimmed by $3.09 Million as Market Value Rose; Fenimore Asset Management Holding in Aqua America (WTR) Has Cut by $308,412 as Share Value Rose

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 13,206 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc. (WTR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 8,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 661,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, down from 670,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 10,115 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WTR’s profit will be $97.10 million for 24.97 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B (BRKB) by 2,358 shares to 145,879 shares, valued at $29.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.