Indus Capital Partners Stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Boosted by $692,667 as Shares Rose; Viking Global Investors LP Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 25.42M shares traded or 41.22% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 12/04/2018 – ITAU CREATES BOARD FOR LATIN AMERICA AND NAMES MARINO CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES FOR ITAU-XP DEAL W/RESTRICTIONS; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 5.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.92 million, down from 7.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 1.05M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 9,200 shares to 79,444 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 658,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,949 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 188,763 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $504.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 5.97M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.