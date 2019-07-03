Indus Capital Partners Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Lifted by $8.30 Million; Diam Company LTD Cut Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Shares Rose

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 2.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.60 million, down from 4.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 754,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.96M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86 million, up from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 3.10M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 28/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 30/03/2018 – ICICI Bank defends its chief from conflict of interest allegations; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 30/04/2018 – GARG: SHOULD TREAT ICICI AS AN ISOLATED CASE; NO SYSTEMIC ISSUE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4,467 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 2.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 4.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sfmg Limited Liability holds 4,975 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Btim Corp has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bar Harbor Tru Services reported 8,138 shares. Loeb owns 690 shares. 1.66 million are held by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. King Wealth stated it has 10,645 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 2,238 were reported by Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Auxier Asset has 31,107 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management Incorporated reported 28,156 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Btc Capital reported 81,897 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Mgmt invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 256,560 shares to 269,505 shares, valued at $47.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 9,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Monday, January 28 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $845,100. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4.

