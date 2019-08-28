Indus Capital Partners Raised Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $4.30 Million; First Commonwealth Financial Raised Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $460,465 as Stock Value Rose

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.43. About 234,130 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 182.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 166,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 906,261 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 44,956 shares to 179,434 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 391,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.85% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 158,931 shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De invested in 4,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 139,354 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 3.44% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Financial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 2,347 shares. 499,796 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. 87,907 are held by Lpl Lc. Company Natl Bank holds 0.69% or 440,703 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 0.58% or 17,920 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 126,528 shares. Fdx Advisors owns 15,479 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. St Germain D J owns 0.21% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 14,272 shares. Sirios Mngmt LP accumulated 486,737 shares or 3.9% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Com Delaware owns 219,246 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Green Valley Lc owns 833,917 shares.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 43,395 shares to 12,218 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,092 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GE on hunt for new CFO as Miller steps down – Boston Business Journal” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.