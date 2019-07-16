Indus Capital Partners Position In Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Was Has Increased; Union Pacific (UNP) Holding Maintained by Palestra Capital Management Llc

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $175.15. About 2.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 419,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.42 million, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 6.70 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 961,482 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $73.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 391,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Best Inc.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on February 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Chinese Growth Stocks That Should Bounce Back in Q4 – The Motley Fool” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vipshop +2.2% as Citi upgrades on margin potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Key Themes to Track When Union Pacific Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.