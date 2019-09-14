Indus Capital Partners Position in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Has Lifted by $692,667 as Valuation Rose; Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding as Stock Declined

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 25.42M shares traded or 41.22% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 34.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 175,876 shares as the company's stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 338,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, down from 514,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $30.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.55M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $701.67 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 249,263 shares to 288,038 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 140,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year's $0.91 per share.