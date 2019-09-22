Indus Capital Partners Position in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Has Boosted as Stock Rose; Meritage Portfolio Management Maintains Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 117,790 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.68M, up from 115,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 543,385 shares traded or 3.65% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 19.59 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CONTINUES TO SEE SUBDUED DEMAND FOR CORPORATE LOANS: CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 9,472 shares to 29,606 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 992,085 shares to 4.52M shares, valued at $33.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

