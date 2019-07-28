Indus Capital Partners Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Has Decreased by $17.11 Million as Stock Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Creative Planning Increased by $130.91 Million Its Holding

Creative Planning increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 837.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.72 million, up from 133,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45 million, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 940,182 shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 201,975 shares to 693,894 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 406,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HDFC Bank: A High Quality Indian Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Retail Bank N A New York reported 145,348 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Lc invested in 1.1% or 418,247 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi has invested 5.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investment House Ltd Liability Company holds 326,423 shares or 4.16% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 152,876 shares or 3.36% of the stock. 19,432 were accumulated by Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd. 8,500 are held by Yorktown Management & Co Inc. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated holds 24,361 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4.66% or 484,816 shares. 194,091 are held by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 1,850 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,704 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com invested in 7.67% or 537,544 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 803 shares to 3,879 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 2,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,436 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.