Indus Capital Partners Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Has Decreased by $71.30 Million as Share Value Declined; Nike Cl (NKE) Holder Selway Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.14 Million as Shares Rose

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 3.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 12.58M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Chinese Stocks Seeing Unusually Heavy Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd by 176,816 shares to 909,576 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (Call) (NYSE:ERJ).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 11,455 shares to 55,833 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.