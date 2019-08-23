Indus Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM); Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Mckinley Capital Management Lowered Holding by $646,625 as Stock Value Rose

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 49.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 3,758 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 7,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $196.96. About 320,715 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 182.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 166,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 1.05M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.80 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated owns 0.35% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 26,385 shares. Bank Of Mellon owns 9.24M shares. 1.46 million were reported by Eaton Vance. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 2.56M shares. First Amer Savings Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,372 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.79% or 49,207 shares. Advisor Prtnrs reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Washington Tru Company, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 107,824 shares. Farmers National Bank has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 13,506 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Davis owns 31,211 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Capital Research Global holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 17.72M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 17,264 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,349 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 34,986 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Interactive Reports Acquisition of INSITUM – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,073 shares to 75,123 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 164,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.