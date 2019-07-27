Indus Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX); Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Share Price Declined While Litespeed Management Trimmed Stake by $2.66 Million

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 45.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 463,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 6.76 million shares traded or 10.23% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADRs; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX WON’T HAVE CAPACITY TO MAKE VERY LARGE M&A INVESTMENTS; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX sets high standard with 5 Portland Cement Association Awards; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – EXPECT IMPACT OF FEWER BUSINESS DAYS AND INVENTORY EFFECT TO REVERT IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Cemex’s First Quarter Profit Falls; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVAL; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 146,820 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 07/05/2018 – E.W. Scripps Revenue Rises Above Expectations, Losses Were Narrower Than Estimates — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – HAS STREAMLINED ITS LOCAL MEDIA SEGMENT AND CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE AND EXPECTS TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SAVINGS; 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy; 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 28/05/2018 – EW Scripps Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 30

Since January 28, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.69 million activity. Peirce Mary bought $161,683 worth of stock. Scripps Eaton M also bought $494,517 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Thursday, February 7. SCRIPPS CHARLES E also bought $94,631 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Monday, February 11.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07M shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.