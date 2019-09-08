Indus Capital Partners Lowered Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $17.11 Million as Valuation Declined; Kbc Group Nv Has Decreased Its Holding in Targa Res (TRGP) as Share Value Declined

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 51,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 71,531 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 122,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 3.25 million shares traded or 43.35% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45 million, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.31. About 1.62M shares traded or 87.06% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $812.46 million for 26.34 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 107,600 shares to 166,700 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 419,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 231,121 shares to 265,790 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 61,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,317 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Targa Resources: Performance Review And Way Forward – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Targa Resources (TRGP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.