Indus Capital Partners Lowered Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position by $883,200; Capital Growth Management LP Has Lifted New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holding by $2.25 Million as Market Value Declined

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 79,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67M, down from 88,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $113.11. About 853,982 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.40 million, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 2.90 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. Saltzman David also bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 12,530 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Assetmark Inc has 0.16% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Da Davidson & holds 24,089 shares. 427,714 were reported by Capital Incorporated Ok. Invesco holds 1.54M shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 599,830 shares. Moreover, Ares Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 54,982 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited reported 565,293 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 49,634 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 87,988 are owned by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).