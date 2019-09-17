Indus Capital Partners Lowered Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position as Share Value Rose; Allen Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.14 Million as Shares Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 5,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 25,537 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.05M, up from 19,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 21.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 79,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67M, down from 88,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $110.11. About 581,943 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

