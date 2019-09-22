Indus Capital Partners Lowered Holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by $2.63 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sg Americas Securities Cut Orange Sponsored Adr (ORAN) Holding by $545,160

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Orange Sponsored Adr (ORAN) by 47.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 36,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 39,396 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 75,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Orange Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 403,747 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 20/03/2018 – ORANGE SA ORAN.PA – NEW SIX-YR CONTRACT WORTH 240 MLN EUROS; 07/05/2018 – Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism Will Host 7th Annual “Ultimate Food Fight”; 24/05/2018 – REG-Orange Belgium : Orange Belgium and MEDIALAAN sign a full MVNO agreement that welcomes JIM Mobile and Mobile Vikings on the Orange Belgium network; 18/04/2018 – TRANS HEX SELLS LOWER ORANGE RIVER OPS TO LOR FOR 72M RAND; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Orange targets Africa to increase mobile banking operations – FT; 05/03/2018 – ORANGE OVERHAULS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WITH 7 NEW MEMBERS; 05/03/2018 – ORANGE HUGUES FOULON NAMED EXEC DIRECTOR FOR CYBERSECURITY; 11/03/2018 – Rep. Gottheimer: Gottheimer Assesses Damage And Orange & Rockland’s Storm Recovery Efforts In Wyckoff, Demands Expedited Plan; 03/04/2018 – Orange Bowl Committee Welcomes New Members; 21/03/2018 – Mass Governor: Press Release Governor Baker Nominates Joella E. Fortier as Clerk Magistrate of Orange District Court

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 658,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 816,949 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 8.41 million shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 14/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Trump trade talk still drags on LatAm equities; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – VINCENT PAUL PIEDAD RETIRES AS TREASURER & CFO; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – APPOINTS STEVE KUANSHENG WU AS TREASURER & CFO; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX)

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc Com (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13,456 shares to 21,883 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc Com (NYSE:BURL) by 2,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (Put).

