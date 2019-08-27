Indus Capital Partners Lifted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake by $958,900; Market Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Howard Capital Management Trimmed Position

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 235,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, up from 212,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 1.34M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, down from 19,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $11.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1757.46. About 1.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Cazzie David to Star and Write Amazon Comedy Series; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Inc by 280,463 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 44,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,434 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,889 shares to 95,707 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Capital Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 599 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 329,835 shares. Redmond Asset Lc holds 1.22% or 1,571 shares. Numerixs Incorporated has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 635,021 shares. 77,862 are owned by 1832 Asset Management L P. Crestwood Grp has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 69,184 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,082 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt reported 1,930 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Waratah Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 4.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 7,909 shares. 187 are held by Consulate.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.