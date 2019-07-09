Indus Capital Partners Increased Its Holding in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) as Market Valuation Rose; Twin Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (LLY) by $2.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 419,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.42 million, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 3.94 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (LLY) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 17,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 114,850 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, down from 132,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.71. About 1.77 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Eli Lilly lures Bain, Advent on animal-health business sale- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Will Buy ARMO Biosciences For $1.6 Bln — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. Pfizer – Yahoo Finance” on May 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Judge Rules Against Trump Proposal Forcing Pharma Companies To Disclose Drug Prices In Commercials – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE). Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) Report Top-Line Results From Long-Term Phase 3 Study of Tanezumab in Patients With Osteoarthritis – StreetInsider.com” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lilly’s empagliflozin Fast Track’d for CV benefit claim in heart failure patients – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 19.17 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Group invested in 280,579 shares. 2,618 are owned by Gradient Invs Lc. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 3,626 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 15,099 shares. Pentwater Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 500,000 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Moreover, National Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 13,417 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 813,824 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants owns 0.21% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5,696 shares. Lvm Management Mi invested in 41,339 shares. 10,093 are held by Savant Capital Limited. Bollard Grp Lc holds 341,014 shares. North Mngmt reported 1,640 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Tru Company reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,612 shares. Great Lakes Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 insider sales for $151.46 million activity. 426 shares valued at $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5. The insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,360 shares to 687,130 shares, valued at $81.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vec by 18,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix.Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).