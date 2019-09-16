Indus Capital Partners Holds Stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB); Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $510,188 as Market Value Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 3,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 94,740 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.69 million, down from 98,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 7.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company's stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 9.93 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 83,301 shares to 66,699 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.